Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 3,183 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,164. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $481.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

