Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $206.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

