Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.83.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$7.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

