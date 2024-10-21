Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.80. 1,708,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

