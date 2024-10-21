CoStar Group (CSGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CoStar Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
