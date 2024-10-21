CoStar Group (CSGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.