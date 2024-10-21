Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.77. 4,223,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

