dForce USD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.53 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and $6,904.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00105387 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 616.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99626001 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $20,367.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.