Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 13.5 %

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $536,108.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

