Eaton Cambridge Inc. Purchases 696 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 202.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 657,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

