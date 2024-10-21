Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Reduced by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,079 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,939 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,785. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $145.27. The stock had a trading volume of 706,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,275. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.92 and a twelve month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

