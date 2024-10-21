Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ELMTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
