Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELMTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Elementis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELMTY

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.