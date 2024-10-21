Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

XOM opened at $120.01 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 26,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 195.9% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

