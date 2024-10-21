F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
