Financial Review: SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SRIVARU has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SRIVARU alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SRIVARU and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRIVARU and Federal Signal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $42,538.00 67.57 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.72 billion 3.12 $157.40 million $3.29 26.70

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 11.16% 18.31% 11.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats SRIVARU on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

(Get Free Report)

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for SRIVARU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRIVARU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.