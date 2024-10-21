Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Findev Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Findev Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

