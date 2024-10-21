Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,612 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 10,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 196,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 78,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,213,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,989,422. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

