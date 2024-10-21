Gerber LLC Has $9.21 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gerber LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gerber LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,549. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

