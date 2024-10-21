Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.09. 9,856,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 5,632,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $781.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.98.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gevo news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $53,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,602 shares in the company, valued at $888,897.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,888,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

