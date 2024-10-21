Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of GOODN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $24.46. 6,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $24.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
