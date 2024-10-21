Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LANDM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.
About Gladstone Land
