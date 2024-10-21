Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.83% from the company’s current price.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CDDRF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

