Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.83% from the company’s current price.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of CDDRF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.26.
About Headwater Exploration
