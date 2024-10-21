HI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $223,402.16 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, HI has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $223,402.16 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.34 or 1.00038340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00066418 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047321 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $284,495.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.