Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

