Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.20. 720,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.43.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

