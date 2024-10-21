Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $493.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,865,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,894,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.15. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

