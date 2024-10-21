Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 80386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $994.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
