Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 180636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

