IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $93.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $2,687,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 382.7% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,929,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

