iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Trimmed by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.53. 14,065,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,693,457. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.