John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group Trading Up 1.1 %

WDGJF stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

