John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
John Wood Group Trading Up 1.1 %
WDGJF stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.
About John Wood Group
