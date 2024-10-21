Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A (OTCMKTS:KMKGF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A (OTCMKTS:KMKGF – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 54,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 163,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaminak Gold Corpo Npv Cl A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.