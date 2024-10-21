LB Partners LLC Has $34.91 Million Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

LB Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the quarter. WideOpenWest makes up about 30.3% of LB Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LB Partners LLC owned approximately 7.86% of WideOpenWest worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $57,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,335,913.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,224.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,913.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 369,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,267. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $416.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

