LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36,276.45

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $36,276.45 and $2,148.07 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

