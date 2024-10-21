Lista DAO Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $65.56 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00253378 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,475,324 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 178,605,909.1362781 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.38921989 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $9,479,349.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

