Little House Capital LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $124,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.30. 16,619,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,252,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $254.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

