Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $58,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

