Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 139 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,892,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,131. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

