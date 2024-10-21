Manhattan Associates (MANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY24 guidance at $4.22-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.220-4.300 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ MANH opened at $298.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.66. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $307.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
