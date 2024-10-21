Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $514.93. 722,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $518.82. The firm has a market cap of $478.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

