Matthew Link Sells 20,487 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Link sold 20,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $122,512.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 685,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,578.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Link also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $122,471.91.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Matthew Link sold 20,734 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $122,537.94.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 225,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,711. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 76,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SGHT

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.