Nano Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Nano has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $117.13 million and $1.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,448.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00538533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00104906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00028942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00229860 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00027429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00072610 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

