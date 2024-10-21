NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

