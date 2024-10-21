Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.61. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $133.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,728. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,555 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

