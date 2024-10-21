Neovasc (TSE:NVC) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.78. 46,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 111,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Neovasc Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.78.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

