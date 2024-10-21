Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.97. 10,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 92,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, MaxSimil, and NurturMe brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.