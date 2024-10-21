Niza Global (NIZA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52,388.68

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded up 118.8% against the dollar. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $52,388.68 and $295,265.99 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00253949 BTC.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,699,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 7,250,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00018259 USD and is up 19.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $240,142.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

