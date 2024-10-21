Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.63. 723,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.41. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

