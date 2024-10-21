Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 264.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,207. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Separately, William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

