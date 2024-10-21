NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.52. 4,462,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,362,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

