NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $18.50. 9,850,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 5,466,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. CLSA started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

NuScale Power Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,188.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $153,188.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 490,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,356. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NuScale Power by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 244.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

